Pattaya mayoral hopeful Poramet visits Baan Mankong community as election race intensifies

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya mayoral hopeful Poramet Ngampichet and candidates from the “Rao Rak Pattaya” (We Love Pattaya) group visited the Baan Mankong Pattaya community on Sukhumvit-Pattaya Soi 27 on May 26 as local election campaigning continued to intensify ahead of the upcoming city elections. Poramet, accompanied by prospective Pattaya City Council candidates for District 1, walked through the large residential community meeting residents, listening to concerns, and discussing local development issues and community needs.

The campaign atmosphere was lively as residents gathered to speak directly with the candidates about daily challenges, quality of life, infrastructure, and local economic concerns. During the visit, Poramet highlighted several policies promoted by the “We Love Pattaya” group, including support for tourism activities aimed at both Thai and international visitors, expanding public vending and business spaces for local residents, comprehensive flood prevention projects, and expanded healthcare access through home medical services and Smart Senior programs for the city’s growing elderly population.







Poramet said the “Better Pattaya” vision could only succeed through cooperation between all sectors of the city and stressed that his team was prepared to continue building on previous development efforts to further improve Pattaya’s future. The Baan Mankong community consists of approximately 304 households with around 730 eligible voters. Although relatively small compared to other Pattaya neighborhoods, the area is considered an important voting base due to its concentrated number of residents and active local participation.

Poramet emphasized that the campaign was not solely about seeking votes, but also about gathering feedback from residents to help shape future policies focused on community welfare, economic opportunities, and access to basic public services. Political activity across Pattaya has become increasingly active ahead of the official candidate registration period for Pattaya mayor and city council elections, scheduled from May 28 to June 1. Election Day is set for June 28.























































