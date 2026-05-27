Woman, 29, dies after falling from Pattaya condo as police question British boyfriend

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 29-year-old woman died after falling from a condominium building in Pattaya on the evening of May 26, with police launching an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officers from Pattaya Police Station responded to reports of a fatal fall at a condominium project in Kasetsin Soi 2, Pratumnak Hill in South Pattaya, at approximately 5:28 p.m. At the scene, authorities discovered the body of a woman later identified as Yuwarat, aged 29. She was found lying on the road within the condominium complex wearing a white short-sleeved shirt and black shorts.







Initial investigations revealed that the woman had been staying with her 42-year-old British boyfriend in rooms 802A and 802B of the condominium building. Police secured the area and coordinated with forensic officers and a duty doctor to conduct a detailed examination at the scene. Authorities said investigators are currently questioning witnesses, reviewing CCTV footage, and gathering evidence to determine the exact cause and circumstances of the incident. Police also confirmed that the victim’s relatives will be notified while legal procedures continue.

















































