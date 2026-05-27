Panic in Sattahip as suspected gold shop robbery turns into glass door mishap

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Sattahip rushed to what was initially believed to be a gold shop robbery on May 27, only to discover that the dramatic incident was actually caused by a local man accidentally walking into a glass panel inside the store. Officers from Sattahip Police Station, along with administrative officials and more than 10 armed personnel, responded immediately after receiving reports that a suspect had smashed glass inside a gold shop located in Soi Bon Kai, Sattahip district.

Upon arrival, authorities found a 49-year-old man identified as Taweesak, nicknamed “Ped,” lying injured inside the shop in a pool of blood. The man, known locally around Sahachai Market as a colorful neighborhood character and general worker, had suffered a deep cut to his right wrist caused by shattered glass. Rescue workers provided first aid before transporting him to Sattahip Hospital for treatment, while shocked employees attempted to calm the situation inside the store.







According to police investigators, officers initially believed the incident involved an attempted gold shop robbery due to the emergency report and the shattered glass at the scene.

However, CCTV footage later revealed that Ped had calmly walked into the shop, gave a playful salute to employees, and then accidentally walked directly into a large glass panel after mistaking it for an open exit door. The impact caused the glass to shatter, leaving him seriously injured. Police said the incident unfolded within seconds and was not connected to any robbery attempt. Authorities have recorded the incident in the daily police log and plan to discuss property damage compensation with the shop owner. After receiving medical treatment, Ped may also undergo further questioning and drug testing as part of standard legal procedures.

















































