Pattaya Walking Street undergoes security and safety inspection

PATTAYA, Thailand – Banglamung district officials inspected over 200 entertainment establishments on Walking Street in South Pattaya in the early hours of February 8. The operation aimed to ensure the safety and compliance of businesses in the area, including bars, nightclubs, and chill-out spots. The focus was on checking for underage patrons, illegal substances, and potential dangers posed by weapons.







District deputies Woraphon Kongthanajaras and Phonchai Sang-eiad, emphasized that these surprise checks are part of ongoing efforts to enhance security measures and reassuring both Thai and international visitors of the ongoing efforts to maintain Pattaya’s positive image as a popular tourist destination

As the city approaches the Chinese New Year festivities, the deputies addressed business owners, urging them to ensure safety measures are in place. With an anticipated influx of tourists during this period, the emphasis on safety is paramount. Business owners were reminded to equip their establishments with proper fire extinguishing tools, clearly marked emergency exits, and other necessary safety features. Despite the thorough examination, no legal violations were found. The inspection team paid special attention to venues attracting a younger clientele, aiming to safeguard youth from exposure to illicit activities.































