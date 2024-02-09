Pattaya deputy mayor spearheads public safety initiatives

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn convened a meeting with relevant personnel on February 8 to discuss ongoing initiatives aimed at ensuring public order and safety. Wuthisak received updates on the progress of directives issued to all municipal departments during the last meeting. These directives primarily addressed issues related to the improper placement of goods and makeshift stalls obstructing public walkways, unauthorized chair rentals on Jomtien Beach, and excessive noise from entertainment venues in the Tree Town Market area that disrupted the local community.

Pol. Maj. Jirawat Sukonthasap, the Director of the Local Administration Division, reported on the outcomes of the operations conducted in response to these directives. The local administration deployed personnel to approach business owners engaged in unauthorized chair rental services. The confiscated chairs were then brought to the Jomtien District Office. Efforts were also made to educate businesses and seek their cooperation in complying with regulations.







Authorities conducted thorough checks on entertainment venues, especially those in the Tree Town Market area. The inspections aimed to ensure that establishments adhered to sound level standards and did not disturb nearby residents. Pol. Maj. Col. Jirawat emphasized the importance of establishments hosting live music performances to implement soundproofing measures and direct speakers inward to minimize noise pollution.

In response to complaints about tourists extorting on the Bali Hai Pier and smoking on the beach, Wuthisak issued additional directives. Law enforcement officials were instructed to intensify patrols and take immediate action against any violations.































