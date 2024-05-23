Brit fatally injured as motorcycle hits electric pole in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – On the night of May 24, a tragic accident occurred in Soi Nern Plubwan, East Pattaya, when a motorcycle driven by John William Palmer a 56-year-old British national collided with a motorized tricycle cart before crashing into a high-voltage electric pole, resulting in the Briton’s death.







Witness Panithan Jandi, 27, reported that prior to the accident, he observed the motorcycle ridden by the British man colliding with the motorized tricycle cart, which led to a heated argument between the riders. As the motorized tricycle cart sped away, the British rider lost control of his motorbike and crashed into the electric pole, causing both the vehicle and the rider to be thrown in different directions.

Nongprue police documented the accident scene and collected CCTV footage that captured part of the incident, showing the moment of the collision. Rescue officers transported the body of the deceased to Banglamung Hospital, where it awaits contact from relatives to claim the body for religious funeral rites





































