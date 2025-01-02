Woman admits to stealing motorcycle in free ride offer in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 38-year-old woman, identified as Amornrat or “Koi” Nume, was arrested for stealing a motorcycle from a 57-year-old construction worker in Bang Lamung, Chonburi. The incident took place on December 26, 2024, when the victim, 57-year-old Thaworn Prasomsap, offered a ride to the woman he encountered walking along the road. After a brief stop at a convenience store, the woman took advantage of the situation and quickly drove off with the motorcycle.

The victim later reported the theft, and the police began an investigation. The authorities traced the woman and used a Facebook friend of the suspect to lure her into a trap. She was arrested while meeting the undercover officer at a house in the Huay Yai area, accompanied by her 29-year-old boyfriend, Janakin Yungkathok.



During questioning, Amornrat admitted to stealing the motorcycle. She explained that after an argument with her boyfriend, she had encountered the construction worker and accepted his offer for a ride. After a brief stop to buy a beer, the woman seized the opportunity when the man left to buy cigarettes and drove off with his motorcycle. She later sold the motorcycle and used the proceeds to buy drugs.

Amornrat expressed regret for her actions, apologizing to the victim for causing him trouble and insisting that she never intended to steal the motorcycle. The police have charged both Amornrat and her boyfriend, Janakin, with theft, and they are currently undergoing further investigation.

Earlier Report: https://www.pattayamail.com/news/good-intentions-gone-wrong-mans-kindness-turned-into-nightmare-as-his-motorcycle-was-stolen-485200








































