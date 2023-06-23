Pattaya Vocational Exhibition empowers occupational development, quality of life

Pattaya City Hall’s front courtyard came alive with enthusiasm as Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet presided over the opening ceremony of a vocational exhibition aimed at improving the quality of life through occupational development June 22.

The event, held in collaboration with the Provincial Employment Office of Chonburi, sought to enhance the income, skills, and professional capabilities of the city’s residents by bringing together both public and private sectors dedicated to promoting vocational occupations.







The exhibition showcased the collective efforts of organizations such as the Chonburi Provincial Employment Office, Chonburi Skill Development Institute 3, Industrial Promotion Center Region 9, Chonburi Provincial Court, Chonburi Provincial Commercial Office, Government Savings Bank Pattaya District 2, Chonburi Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office, Social Security Office Chonburi Branch in Banglamung, Franchise International Thailand, Pattaya City Social Welfare Office, Tesco Lotus North Pattaya, Pattaya Business and Tourism Association, Pattaya School for the Blind, Sermsuvit School, and Laem Chabang Institute of Technology.







The exhibition aimed to boost income, reduce expenses, and expand opportunities for the community. One of the key initiatives was the Part-time Center policy, focused on matching job seekers in Pattaya with suitable employment opportunities. This policy, which emphasizes mutual benefit for both employers and employees, plays a vital role in promoting economic growth and employment in the city.

The event offered a wide range of activities to engage the public such as:

Job Creation Exhibition: Job seekers had the opportunity to directly apply for over 1,000 vacant positions offered by employers. Additionally, guidance on work permit applications for foreign workers was provided. Services included consultations for working abroad and accepting applications for vocational training in electrical engineering, welding, air conditioning, and barista professions. Part-time work applications were also accepted, accompanied by guidance on various careers in the thriving tourism industry.

Cost Reduction Exhibition: The exhibition offered services aimed at reducing expenses for the public. Affordable products from occupational groups, and community enterprise groups in Pattaya City were available for purchase. Attendees could also benefit from complimentary haircuts and receive advice on reducing production costs.



Opportunity Expansion Exhibition: The exhibition provided services to broaden opportunities for the public. Services included offering loans for occupational capital, providing guidance on the rights of disabled individuals, selling products made by disabled individuals, extending loans for occupational capital to disabled individuals and caregivers, delivering knowledge and guidance on personal insurance, rights and responsibilities of insured individuals, accepting registrations as insured individuals under Section 40, promoting the social welfare fund, supporting Pattaya City’s Chamber of Commerce, and providing support for transportation costs, food, and initial work equipment for vulnerable groups. Legal knowledge and debt relief guidance were also available, alongside an introduction to Laem Chabang Institute of Technology.







The vocational exhibition garnered significant public interest, fostering direct interaction between job seekers and employers, and igniting the economy of Pattaya City. By providing equal opportunities for sustainable and balanced economic development within the community, the event set a promising course for the future of occupational growth and prosperity in the city.





















