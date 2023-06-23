Pattaya marks Bike Boxes at traffic lights around the city

Recognizing the pressing concern of motorcycle accidents and the increasing number of motorcycles on the streets, Pattaya City has undertaken a groundbreaking initiative to address traffic-related issues and reduce accidents.

One common sight on Thai roads, including Pattaya, is the chaotic parking of motorcycles and bicycles along the side or in the middle of intersections. This is due to road designs that prioritize cars, leaving limited space for smaller vehicles like motorcycles. As a result, motorcycles often occupy areas not designated for parking, leading to potential accidents.







To tackle this issue, the Traffic Design and Transportation Department drew inspiration from traffic management innovations in countries like the United Kingdom and the United States. They introduced Lane Control and Bike Boxes, also known as Advance Stop Lines (ASL), to improve traffic flow and provide designated spaces for motorcycles at intersections.







The implementation of Bike Boxes involves creating two lines of stops at intersections. When vehicles approach a red light, they all stop before the first line, reserving the space in front exclusively for bicycles and motorcycles. This gives them a head start when the light turns green, allowing them to proceed safely before cars start moving. The Bike Boxes serve as a tool to enhance the safety of all road users, including cyclists, motorcyclists, and pedestrians. Approximately 80 MC points have been established in the area, with over 30 already implemented.



By introducing these innovative measures, Pattaya aims to create a safer environment for everyone on the road and promote better coexistence between different types of vehicles. Allowing motorcycles and bicycles to stop at the front of intersections increases visibility for cars, making them aware of the presence of motorcycles and encouraging them to exercise caution when the traffic light changes.















