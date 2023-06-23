Pattaya authorities take a stand against human trafficking and exploitation

Pattaya City Hall, under the leadership of Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn, joined forces with the Center for the Protection of Vulnerable Groups, Chonburi Province’s Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, and staff members from the Child Welfare Home in a concerted effort to crack down on human trafficking, beggars, and foreigners exploiting children for begging and illegal trading. The operation, conducted on June 21, aimed to enhance the reputation of the tourist city and protect vulnerable individuals from exploitation.







The joint operation was divided into segments, with simultaneous inspections taking place at three key locations: Pattaya Beach Road, Soi Buakhao, and the bustling Walking Street South Pattaya. At Pattaya Beach Road, authorities discovered a group of Thai individuals seated in a row on the sidewalk and soliciting money from passing tourists. Those who showed sympathy would contribute into a container placed in front of the beggars, collecting the donated amount.







Moving to Soi Buakhao, officials encountered individuals with disabilities relying on crutches for support as they held out cups, appealing for financial assistance. They came across a 42-year-old Vietnamese woman accompanied by a 7-year-old girl, selling flowers to tourists. Both were escorted to the Pattaya City Police Station for further identification verification. During questioning, the woman admitted to engaging in the sale of roses from dusk until late night, earning a daily income of 300-500 baht for over five months.



In the main tourist area of Walking Street, South Pattaya, which attracts both Thai and foreign visitors, two individuals were found begging by the roadside. Subsequently, they were taken to the Pattaya City Police Station for further investigation.

The joint operation also revealed the presence of homeless individuals scattered throughout various spots in Pattaya City. Some groups were found consuming alcohol, while others exhibited neurological symptoms and were uncooperative with the authorities. A 34-year-old Cambodian woman carrying a 5-month-old baby girl was found begging in front of the Chaimongkol Temple in South Pattaya.







Authorities took the opportunity to call upon both Thai and foreign tourists visiting Pattaya City to play an active role in eradicating illicit activities associated with human trafficking. They urged tourists to refrain from supporting these groups and promptly report any illegal activities to the Social Welfare Assistance Center of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, reachable via the 24-hour hotline at 1300.







Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn said, “Through this joint effort, Pattaya City is taking a strong stance against human trafficking and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals. By raising awareness and encouraging public vigilance, the city aims to foster a safe and responsible tourism environment while protecting those who are most susceptible to exploitation.”





















