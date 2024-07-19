Pattaya Visual Arts Contest celebrates unique Thai cultural heritage

PATTAYA, Thailand – Recognizing the importance of addressing issues related to the conservation and promotion of cultural growth, particularly in the field of visual arts, the Pattaya City Cultural Council organized the Pattaya City Visual Arts Contest 2024 under the theme “Pattaya: A Way of Colours”. This initiative aimed to encourage youth and artists of all levels – from elementary school students to the general public who have a passion for art and creativity – to develop contemporary Thai art.







The competition was categorized into five levels: Lower Elementary School, Upper Elementary School, Lower Secondary School, Upper Secondary School and Vocational Certificate, Higher Vocational Certificate, University, and General Public.

Pattaya City Council President Banlue Kullavanijaya presided over the award ceremony on July 13. Esteemed judges for the contest included National Artists, Associate Professors, Professors, Deans of Art Institutes, and independent artists, who evaluated and selected the outstanding works at Pattaya Beach, opposite Central Pattaya.

Winning artworks will be exhibited for the public to admire and further developed in the field of visual arts, fostering a new generation of Thai artists while celebrating Pattaya’s unique cultural heritage.





































