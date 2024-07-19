New regulations implemented to enhance safety on Pattaya beaches

PATTAYA, Thailand – A meeting was held at City Hall on July 16 to regulate beaches and boat docking in order to enhance water safety in Pattaya. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn and attended by officials from the Marine Office, Tourist Police, and City Council members.

Several issues concerning Pattaya Beach were discussed, including the disorganized nature of water sports activities, which sometimes endanger both residents and tourists. The disorderly docking of jet skis and other watercraft was also highlighted as negatively impacting Pattaya’s tourism image. The meeting also addressed the management of sea walker services, restaurant boats, speedboats, and jet skis, which were found to be operating in an unorganized manner.

To address these concerns, the meeting proposed the implementation of the Pattaya Model to improve water safety effectively and promptly. Key measures include:







Prohibition of Jet Ski Docking: Jet skis will not be allowed to dock on the beach under any circumstances. Jet Ski operators will be informed of this regulation in a separate meeting, and violations will be addressed according to established procedures.

Designated Docking Zones: Speedboats currently docked haphazardly across Pattaya Bay must be relocated to designated docking zones as specified by marine authorities.

Installation of Buoys: Buoys will be installed to mark designated swimming areas and docking zones, ensuring organized water sports activities and enhancing safety.

The meeting also reviewed current data on the types and numbers of boats in Pattaya. The inventory includes 25 regular passenger boats operating between South Pattaya Pier and Koh Larn Island, 30 large charter passenger boats, 876 passenger speedboats, 41 private sports speedboats, 418 rental jet skis, 147 private jet skis, 19 passenger boats for diving, 242 fishing boats (30-60 gross tons), 4 restaurant boats, and 10 parasail rafts.





































