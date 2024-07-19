Chinese businessman held at gunpoint in daring Pattaya midnight heist

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a daring midnight heist, Chinese businessman Qian Peng Yi, 34, was held at gunpoint, bound, and threatened into transferring 10 million baht, while his cousin, Miss Tu Peizhi, 33, was abducted. The incident took place at their residence in a village in Nongprue, East Pattaya. Mr. Qian managed to escape and reported the crime to Nongprue Police Station. However, initial investigations raised suspicions that Miss Tu might have colluded with the three Chinese assailants.







In the afternoon of July 18, a team of provincial and local police inspected the crime scene. Mr. Qian re-enacted the events from the moment he was threatened at gunpoint, bound, gagged, and his dramatic escape to seek help. Deputy Police Commissioner of Region 2, Pol. Maj. Gen. Chatchai Surachetphong stated that the police are reviewing CCTV footage to trace the assailants’ route. The investigation revealed that the thieves stole several electronic devices, including phones, iPads, laptops, and three computer CPUs. Despite initial claims, Mr. Qian confirmed that no money was transferred.

Police are probing the contents of the stolen computers, suspecting a possible link to call centre gangs due to Mr. Qian’s reluctance to disclose details. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into this angle. The well-planned heist involved disabling CCTV systems and signals from an insider. Investigations strongly suggest Miss Tu’s involvement. The three Chinese suspects have reportedly left the region, but police are actively pursuing them to bring them to justice.





































