Pattaya very hot with isolated thundershowers this weekend

Weather Forecast for Pattaya and Eastern Region

Day hot with haze and very hot in some place. Isolated thundershowers mostly in Prachinburi, Chanthaburi, Chonburi (Pattaya) and Trat. Minimum temperature 26-30 °C. Maximum temperature 35-40 °C. Southwesterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Wave height below 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers.







7 days Weather Forecast

During 6 – 7 May, hot to very hot with haze during the day. Isolated thundershowers with gusty wind. Minimum temperature 25 – 29 °C. Maximum temperature 34 – 40 °C. Southwesterly winds 10 – 30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers.

During 8 – 10 May, hot during the day. Scattered thunderstorms with gusty wind and hail. Minimum temperature 22 – 27 °C. Maximum temperature 31 – 38 °C. Southterly winds 15 – 30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and about 2 meter in thundershowers. During 11 – 12 May, scattered thundershowers. Minimum temperature 22 – 26 °C. Maximum temperature 30 – 35 °C. Southwesterly winds 15 – 30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and about 2 meter in thundershowers.







General Situation

The heat low covers upper Thailand with hot and haze during the day. Very hot in many places is likely over the upper country. The southwesterly wind prevails over the country with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds in the upper country. People should beware of the severe conditions. The Northwesterly and southwesterly winds across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand lead to thundershowers in the South. In the Gulf and the Andaman Sea, the waves are below 1 meter high and in thundershowers more than 1 meter high.

From 8 to 10 May, another moderate high pressure system from China will cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea. As a result, the easterly and the southeasterly winds bring the humidity from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea to the upper country where hot to very hot condition covers. Outbreaks of summer storms will be likely with thunderstorms, strong winds and hail in some places, as well as lightning strikes, affecting first the Northeast then the rest regions.





















