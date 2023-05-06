Alcohol sales banned during early voting Sat-Sun in Pattaya and across Thailand

To avoid unnecessary incidents or complications, alcohol sales will be banned throughout Thailand on the day of early voting and Election Day next month.

Alcohol sales and distribution will be forbidden from 6:00 PM. on May 6 until 6:00 PM on May 7, and from 6:00 PM on May 13 until 6:00 PM on May 14.

The ban applies to everyone living in the country and violating it can result in a prison sentence of six months or a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.







Authorities also urged voters to familiarize themselves with the rules for the next election in order to avoid unintentional violations, such as photographing a marked ballot paper or taking a ballot paper out of a voting station.

Among those on the list are buying or selling votes, purposely destroying ballot papers, and stopping eligible voters from voting. Violators will face harsh penalties for breaking the law. (NNT)















