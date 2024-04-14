Pattaya very hot weather with clear skies ahead of ‘Wan Lai’ grand water-splashing day

The weather in Thailand is hot to very hot, with thunderstorms in some areas. The Meteorological Department reports that the entire country is experiencing hot weather, with clear skies during midday. There are scattered thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind in some areas. In the southern region, there are isolated thunderstorms.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours predicts low pressure due to the hot weather covering the upper part of Thailand. This results in very hot weather and clear skies during midday. Additionally, the southwest and southeast winds bring moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea, covering the northeastern part, central lower part, and eastern part of Thailand.







This weather pattern causes scattered thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind in some areas. People are advised to take care of their health due to the extremely hot weather.

Regarding the eastern and southeastern winds covering the Gulf of Thailand, southern region, and Andaman Sea, this brings isolated thunderstorms to the southern region. Waves are around 1 meter high in the Gulf of Thailand, while areas with thunderstorms may experience waves higher than 1 meter. Boaters are advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

Regarding the haze situation: in the northern, northeastern, and upper central regions, there is a moderate to high accumulation of dust/smog due to poor air ventilation in these areas.







The weather forecast for Thailand is as follows:

Northern Region: Generally very hot weather with clear skies during midday. There will be scattered thunderstorms covering 20% of the area and strong gusts of wind in some places. Temperatures range from 21-28°C minimum to 37-42°C maximum. The wind will be southwest at 5-15 km/hr.

Northeastern Region: Generally very hot weather with clear skies during midday. There will be scattered thunderstorms covering 10% of the area and strong gusts of wind in some places. Temperatures range from 24-28°C minimum to 39-41°C maximum. The wind will be southerly at 5-15 km/hr.







Central Region: Generally very hot weather with clear skies during midday. There will be scattered thunderstorms covering 20% of the area and strong gusts of wind in some places. Temperatures range from 26-28°C minimum to 38-41°C maximum. The wind will be southerly at 10-20 km/hr.

Eastern Region (including Pattaya City): Generally very hot weather with clear skies during midday. There will be scattered thunderstorms covering 20% of the area and strong gusts of wind in some places. Temperatures range from 26-29°C minimum to 34-40°C maximum. The wind will be southeasterly at 15-30 km/hr. The sea will have waves less than 1 meter high, with waves higher than 1 meter in areas with thunderstorms.







Southern Region (Eastern Coast): Hot weather during midday with isolated thunderstorms covering 10% of the area. Temperatures range from 24-28°C minimum to 33-37°C maximum. The wind will be southeasterly at 10-30 km/hr. The sea will have waves less than 1 meter high, with waves higher than 1 meter in areas with thunderstorms.

Southern Region (Western Coast): Hot weather during midday with isolated thunderstorms covering 10% of the area. Temperatures range from 25-26°C minimum to 35-39°C maximum. The wind will be easterly at 10-30 km/hr. The sea will have waves less than 1 meter high, with waves higher than 1 meter in areas with thunderstorms.

Bangkok and Metropolitan: Very hot weather with clear skies during midday. There will be isolated thunderstorms covering 10% of the area. Temperatures range from 28-29°C minimum to 37-40°C maximum. The wind will be southerly at 10-25 km/hr.



































