Thai nationals urged to stay alert as tensions between Israel and Iran rises – Spokesperson

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed that Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin has great concern over Thai nationals living in Israel.

Due to the rising tensions between Israel and Iran, the Government and Ministry of Foreign Affairs are concerned for Thai nationals staying in areas that may be directly affected. As such, Thai Embassies in the region have been instructed to monitor the situation in the region closely.







Thai nationals in the region are urged to stay alert and follow announcements and advice from Thai Embassies closely. The Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv has already issued a warning to Thai nationals living there to prepare for possible emergency situations and can be contacted directly for any related assistance.

Other Thai nationals are strongly urged to avoid traveling there if not deemed urgent or necessary at this time.































