Japanese driver involved in fatal U-turn crash off Pattaya as Vespa rider dies at scene

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tragic late-night collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at a U-turn point on Highway 331 (Laem Chabang–Map Eang new route) claimed the life of one rider at the scene, while the foreign pickup driver remained to provide a statement to police.

At 12:10 a.m. on March 1, investigators from Nong Kham Police Station in Chonburi were alerted to a serious crash at the Yang-en U-turn in Nong Kham subdistrict, Sri Racha district. Rescue teams were dispatched immediately after reports of an unconscious victim.







At the scene, officers found a white Toyota Hilux with severe front-end damage. Nearby lay a gray Vespa motorcycle, completely wrecked. The rider, an unidentified male believed to be between 35 and 40 years old, was found unconscious. Rescue workers performed CPR for more than 20 minutes, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. He had sustained critical head injuries and a severely deformed right leg. No identification documents were found on his person.

The pickup driver was later identified as Mr. Li Bajle, 56, a Japanese national. He remained at the scene and told police he was making a U-turn when he failed to see the motorcycle approaching in a straight line. The motorcycle reportedly slammed into the front of his vehicle before being thrown backward by the impact.



Police documented the scene and collected evidence before escorting the pickup driver for further questioning to determine the exact cause of the crash. The victim’s body was transferred to Laem Chabang Hospital for a detailed post-mortem examination. Authorities are working to identify the deceased and contact relatives for funeral arrangements.



































