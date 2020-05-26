Thailand reports 3 new Covid-19 cases, 1 returned from Russia, 2 from Kuwait

BANGKOK – Thailand reports three new infections of Covid-19. All of them are returnees from abroad and placed under state quarantine.

Three new cases raised the total to 3,045 and the death toll remains unchanged at 57.







The total recovery cases were recorded at 2,929. Fifty-nine coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals.

Spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Taweesin Visanuyothin said the new cases include a 51-year old Thai masseuse, who returned from Russia on May 12 and has been under state quarantine in Chonburi province. She had no symptoms but was found infected on May 25.

Another two cases are 45-year-old men, who returned from Kuwait on May 24 and were placed under state quarantine in Samut Prakan. Both had cough and tested positive for Covid-19 on May 25. (TNA)











