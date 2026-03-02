Mystery surrounds fatal Sattahip motorcycle crash as police intensify probe

PATTAYA, Thailand – At approximately 1:30 a.m. on March 1, the Sattahip Police radio center received reports of a serious motorcycle accident on the U-turn bridge near Rattanakorn Market on Sukhumvit Road, inbound to Pattaya, in Sattahip sub-district, Chonburi. Officers rushed to the scene and coordinated with rescue volunteers for emergency assistance.

At the scene, authorities found a 29-year-old man, later identified as Jakrapong Khotmool, suffering from critical injuries, including a severe chest wound. Rescue personnel performed urgent CPR while requesting additional medical support from Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital before transferring him for emergency treatment. He was later referred to Somdet Phra Nangchao Sirikit Hospital for further care.







Approximately 100 meters from where he was found, officers discovered a red Wave 110i motorcycle, registered in Roi Et province, lying on the roadway.

Despite intensive medical efforts, the injured man later succumbed to his injuries.

Police documented the scene and are reviewing nearby CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the accident. According to a friend, the deceased had just finished work as a mechanic and was riding home to Bang Saray when the incident occurred.

Authorities continue their investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash.



































