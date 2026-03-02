Norwegian residents petition Banglamung authorities, allege harassment and rights violations by new estate owner

PATTAYA, Thailand – More than 20 Norwegian residents of Thai-Norway Resort Village in Nongprue, Banglamung district, Chonburi, have filed a formal complaint with the Banglamung Damrongdhama Center, alleging repeated rights violations and ongoing harassment by the project’s new owner.

The group, led by Ms. Pawisara Meksawang, 50, submitted documents on behalf of more than 50 affected households at the Banglamung District Office, calling for urgent intervention and protection.







According to the residents, the village was originally founded by a Norwegian developer and primarily houses retired Norwegians who chose to spend their later years in Thailand. As foreign nationals cannot legally own land in Thailand, homeowners purchased only the houses — valued at 3–4 million baht — while signing 30-year land lease agreements worth over 400,000 baht. Having resided there for approximately 15 years, they say they still have about 15 years remaining on their leases.

After the original Norwegian project owner passed away, a Thai investor acquired the development and assumed management. Residents allege that problems began soon after, including the installation of CCTV cameras and staff reportedly photographing and filming residents under the justification of security. They also claim the new management established a juristic entity and began collecting common area fees of 3,500 baht per household from more than 70 homes.

Further grievances include the communal swimming pool being left in a neglected state, with residents allegedly told they must collectively pay 600,000 baht to restore and reopen it. Water supply arrangements have also become contentious, with some homes connected to official meters while others rely on groundwater, alongside a reported charge of 70 baht per unit. Homeowners wishing to sell their properties allegedly face a 200,000-baht “signature fee.” Additional concerns include the installation of large speed bumps and remote-control gates without distributing access key cards, as well as the locking of fire exits and closure of elevators, which residents say has significantly affected elderly and disabled occupants living on upper floors.





Residents report having filed more than nine complaints at Nongprue Police Station, yet claim there has been little visible progress. They are also deeply concerned about the future renewal of their land leases, fearing that failure to extend the agreements could ultimately force them to dismantle their homes and surrender the land.

Mr. Peeraphong Sampru, Deputy District Chief of Banglamung, together with officials from the Land Department and Nongprue Municipality, formally accepted the complaint. He stated that authorities had previously issued a written invitation for the project owner to attend mediation and clarify the allegations, but the owner did not appear, preventing discussions from moving forward.



Officials confirmed that next week relevant government agencies will conduct an on-site inspection to examine the facts and determine appropriate legal steps. Authorities assured the residents that the matter will be handled fairly, with public interest and legal compliance as top priorities.



































