Pattaya under water after heavy downpour on Sunday Night

One hour of heavy rain had caused flashfloods in most of the Pattaya, Jomtien, and Banglamung area at around 10p.m. on Sunday Sept 4. Vehicles got stuck in the waist-high floodwater on Sukhumvit road while people living on the third road, Soi Khao Talo, Soi Khao Noi had been repeatedly affected by the high level of water.

Tourists who visited Soi Bua khao and Walking Street to enjoy pubs, bars, and other night entertainment had to find shelters to hide from the strong winds and heavy rains. Some had to take off their shoes and waded their ways through the floods to get back to their residences or traveled back home. The water subsided in about one to two hours after the prompt tropical storm, but some of the houses, shops and night businesses took much more time to clean up and repair the damages.







Pattaya and Eastern Part Weather Forecast

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya, Jomtien), Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-27 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Southwesterly winds 20-40 km/hr. Wave height 2-3 meters and above 3 meters in thundershowers.

During 5 – 10 Sep, Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rains. southwesterly winds 20-40 km/hr. Wave height 2 – 3 meters and above 3 meters in thundershowers. Minimum temperature 23-28 °C. Maximum temperature 29-36 °C.







Weather Warning across Thailand

‘Heavy to Very Heavy Rain in Thailand and Strong Wind-Waves in upper portions of Andaman Sea and Gulf’

From 5 to 9 September, the active monsoon trough will lie across the lower North, the upper Central and the Northeast. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf will strengthen. More rains are likely in overall country, and heavy to very heavy rains are possible in some of the North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the South regions. People should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along the waterways near foothills and lowlands.











































