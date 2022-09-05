Soi Dogs triumph at Pattaya Sports Club Inter Club Bowls League

Saturday 3rd of September saw the start of the 2022/23 PSC Inter Club Lawn Bowls League. The defending champions Ban Chang were deprived of defending their title because of the situation at B.C.B.C. Our friends from the Retreat and PSC rallied around and enabled us to enter a team and Colin from the Retreat allowed us to play at his venue using the grass as our home rink. The new team was aptly named Soi Dogs.







The first round of matches consisting of two triples and two pairs matches was closely contested and ended up two matches each. The second round of matches also consisting of two triples and two pairs matches saw the retreat take a 9/7 lead going into the final round of matches. This consisted of three triples matches.





This meant that the Soi Dogs team needed to win all three triples matches for victory. Despite the Dogs resting two of their top bowlers, Peter and Greg to enable each team member to compete in at least two matches. The Soi Dogs managed victory by winning all three matches to clinch a very exciting 13/9 victory.

Special thanks go to our new Skip, Colin who had to sit this contest out due to a minor medical procedure. He used his time to watch his newly formed team and no doubt gained some valuable insight into his new players that will serve him well for the upcoming season.





























