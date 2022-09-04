Thailand may launch new six and three-digit lotteries to combat overpricing

The government has conducted public hearings on its plans to issue new six-digit and three-digit lotteries, with the majority of participants supporting the new formats in order to address the issue of overpriced lottery tickets.

According to Chankrit Detwithak, an assistant to Prime Minister’s Office Minister Anucha Nakasai, public hearings on the government’s plan to launch a new six-digit lottery (L6) and a three-digit lottery (N3) by mail, internet, and in-person were recently held to gather public feedback. He stated that the majority of participants approved of the plan and expressed hope that these new formats may address the overpricing issue and illegal lotteries.







Chankrit, in his capacity as chairman of a sub-committee overseeing the overpriced lottery issue, said the participants believe that the L6 lottery should cost around 80 baht while N3 should cost around 50 baht per ticket. Participants believed that these lotteries should be made available in both digital and paper ticket formats, as many consumers, such as the elderly, may be unfamiliar with online purchases. They also proposed that age and spending limits be implemented while ensuring that these tickets do not tempt people to risk more than they should.







Chankrit also said that participants were optimistic that the new formats, in addition to addressing lottery issues, would generate more revenue, which would then be used to help address poverty and other social problems. (NNT)

































