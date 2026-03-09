Pattaya travel agency warns European tourists of soaring airfares and flight change pitfalls

PATTAYA, Thailand – A local travel agency in Pattaya is warning European travelers about increasingly difficult air travel conditions to Thailand, citing sharply rising ticket prices and potential financial losses caused by premature flight changes.

According to the agency, one-way airfare from Europe to Thailand has surged significantly in recent months, with return tickets also climbing steeply. In some cases, economy-class fares have reportedly doubled or even tripled compared to typical prices, making travel increasingly expensive for visitors planning trips to the country.

The agency also cautioned travelers not to panic if they receive notifications from airlines about schedule changes. It advised passengers to wait for official cancellation notices from airlines rather than rushing to modify bookings themselves.

Travel experts explained that airlines often send cancellation or schedule change notices only two to three days before departure. If passengers wait for this notification, they may have more options available, including rebooking or receiving a full refund.

However, if travelers voluntarily change or cancel their flights before the airline officially does so, they may face penalties or reduced ticket values. In some cases, the agency claims passengers could lose up to 60 percent of the ticket value, leaving them with only partial credit or refunds.

The agency urged travelers to carefully review airline policies before making any changes to existing reservations and to keep records of all communication related to their flights.







For travelers who believe they have been unfairly treated or financially impacted by airline policies, the agency suggested seeking legal advice if necessary, particularly when significant amounts of money are involved.

Despite the challenges, tourism operators in Pattaya remain hopeful that international travel demand will stabilize and continue to bring visitors from Europe to Thailand’s popular coastal destinations.

(Information shared by VICKY TRAVEL Pattaya. For more information: 081 782 5904 or send email to [email protected])

