Foreign tourist warned after riding motorcycle on Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – A foreign tourist was stopped and warned by city officials after riding a motorcycle onto the beach in central Pattaya, an act that violates local beach regulations.

The incident occurred on March 9 near the entrance to Soi 10 along Pattaya Beach, where officers from Pattaya City Municipality were conducting routine patrols.







During the inspection, officials noticed a foreign man riding a motorcycle directly onto the sandy beach area. Authorities quickly approached the rider and informed him that vehicles are strictly prohibited from being driven on the beach.

Officers explained the local rules and issued a verbal warning, reminding the tourist that the beach is designated for pedestrians and recreational activities only.

According to officials, the tourist appeared to understand the situation and cooperated with authorities. He subsequently removed the motorcycle from the beach area without further incident.

The event also sparked discussion among local residents and social media users, with many commenting on the importance of visitors respecting local laws and regulations while staying in the popular tourist city of Pattaya, with some suggesting that authorities should impose fines on violators to deter similar incidents in the future.

City officials said they will continue monitoring the beachfront area to ensure safety and maintain order for both residents and visitors.



































