Transgender woman stabs Japanese tourist with scissors in Pattaya hotel, claims self-defense

PATTAYA, Thailand – A late-night dispute inside a hotel in central Pattaya left a Japanese tourist injured after he was allegedly stabbed with scissors by a transgender woman who claimed she was acting in self-defense.

At approximately 4:19 a.m. on March 9, rescue workers from Sawang Boriboon received reports of a fight with an injured person at a hotel in the Pattaya Central area. Police from Pattaya City Police Station and rescue volunteers rushed to the scene.

The incident took place on the second floor of the hotel in room 204, where officers found hotel staff and police already detaining two transgender individuals in the lobby while waiting for authorities to take them in for questioning.







The injured tourist was identified as Yuzuki Wada, 61, from Japan. He sustained a deep cut about three centimeters long near his right wrist, believed to have been caused by a sharp object. Rescue workers provided first aid to stop the bleeding before rushing him to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for treatment.

One of the suspects, identified as Sutthas, 27, told police that he met the Japanese tourist earlier along the beachfront near Baywalk on Pattaya Beach Road before the two agreed to go back to the hotel together.

According to the suspect, while they were alone in the room the tourist allegedly attempted to assault him. He claimed he shouted for help but no one heard him, prompting him to call a friend for assistance. When the friend arrived and knocked on the door, a struggle reportedly broke out, during which he said he used scissors to stab the tourist in the wrist in order to defend himself.

He insisted that his friend only came to help and was not directly involved in the fight.



However, the injured tourist told reporters that he was not only attacked but also had 5,000 baht in cash stolen during the incident.

Police have taken both individuals to Pattaya City Police Station for further questioning as investigators work to determine the exact circumstances of the altercation. Authorities are waiting for the injured tourist to formally file a complaint after receiving medical treatment before deciding on possible charges.



































