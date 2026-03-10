Pakistani tourist disturbs Pattaya neighborhood after entering homes and provoking arguments

PATTAYA, Thailand – Patrol officers from Pattaya City Police Station were praised by local residents after quickly intervening in an incident involving a foreign tourist who was causing a disturbance in a community area before the situation escalated.

The incident occurred in the early hours of March 7, at approximately 6:10 a.m., when motorcycle patrol officers unit 1105 received reports from residents about a foreign man behaving aggressively in a neighborhood.

The disturbance was reported near the entrance to a residence along Phra Tamnak Road in Pattaya.







Upon arrival, officers found a male tourist from Pakistan allegedly wandering into residential properties and attempting to provoke arguments with local residents, causing concern among people in the area.

Police quickly stepped in to calm the situation and bring it under control before it escalated further. Officers then contacted a friend of the man, who arrived to escort him back to his condominium on Pattaya Second Road.

Authorities said the action was taken to prevent any repeat disturbance and to reduce concern among residents.

No injuries were reported and the situation was resolved peacefully.

Local residents later praised the officers for their swift and proactive response, noting that their intervention helped prevent the incident from turning into a more serious confrontation. They also expressed appreciation for the police officers’ balanced approach, combining firm law enforcement with humane judgment.

Residents added that they hope police will continue maintaining order and enforcing the law to ensure that Pattaya remains a safe destination for both locals and tourists.




































