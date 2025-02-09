Avoiding the hassles of online travel and hotel bookings

PATTAYA, Thailand – Making your booking online can be a real hassle, especially for the large retiree expat community here in Pattaya. To obtain an airticket at a special price, you will likely be pressurized to pay there and then with your credit card. Tomorrow will be more expensive, or so you are told. Or maybe try your debit card, but that route may be unsuccessful with the notice “payment declined”. It can be frustrating dealing with the internet.









Then there’s the detail on the airticket to be watched: the price compared with alternatives, whether or not the departure and arrival times suit your schedule, the procedure if you have to cancel, the charges for booking a guaranteed seat, whether premium economy is really worth the extra. Not to mention the details about carryon luggage, special diets, wheelchair assistance or the procedures if you are boarding a pet as well as yourself. In all these scenarios, there simply isn’t a human being to chat to. You must fill in the blanks and turn computerized page.

For those Pattayans who feel the loneliness of the long distance traveller, help is at hand. Vicky Travel, located behind Second Road in south Pattaya, offers a comprehensive travel service which can remove the anguish. Marlowe Malhotra, who has been a businessman in the city since 1987, runs this family agency Vicky’s Travel which can also help with entry requirements to most other countries. “We are finding some people are having trouble with e-visas or entry authorization procedures, so helping out there has been added to our services. You might need a travel document as well as a flight ticket these days even to board a plane.”







Marlowe also has substantial experience of booking hotel or apartment accommodation abroad. “Online booking adverts often contain pressures such as only-one-room-left-at-this- price” he says. Or there may be negatives in the small print such as no breakfast included or a heavy premium for checking in earlier than 2 pm or extra costs for being met at the airport. If any of all this rings true, consider using the comprehensive service and advice of one of the very few reliable travel agencies still in town: Vicky’s Travel.

Vicky Travel is approached from Pattaya’s Second Road. You turn into the small street hosting the Royal Palace Hotel. Just before the hotel, there’s another small soi on your right. Vicky’s Travel is just a few doors down and clearly signposted. Phone Marlowe on 081 782 5904 or send email to [email protected]

































