Hot days, storm risk ahead for Pattaya as summer weather builds

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents and visitors in Pattaya can expect hot daytime conditions with a chance of thunderstorms and gusty winds in the coming days, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

Forecasters say upper Thailand is experiencing rising temperatures due to a heat-induced low-pressure system covering much of the region. At the same time, southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, creating conditions for isolated thunderstorms and sudden strong winds.







For Pattaya and the eastern seaboard, the weather will remain hot during the day, with a small chance of scattered storms, especially in the afternoon or evening. Temperatures are expected to range between 26–28°C at night and 35–38°C during the day.

Authorities advise residents, tourists, and beach operators to remain cautious during sudden storms, as strong wind gusts and lightning may occur in isolated areas.

Meteorologists are also warning that summer storms could develop across upper Thailand between March 11–13, bringing thunderstorms, strong winds, heavy rain in some areas, and possible hail.

The unstable weather is expected as a high-pressure system from China moves southward over northern and northeastern Thailand, colliding with the hot and humid air currently covering the country.

For those planning boat trips around the Gulf of Thailand, conditions remain moderate. Waves in the lower gulf are forecast at 1–2 meters, rising above 2 meters in storm areas. Boat operators are advised to avoid sailing during thunderstorms.



Dust levels across the eastern region, including Pattaya, remain moderate, with ventilation conditions ranging from weak to fairly good, helping prevent severe haze accumulation.

With the hot season intensifying, visitors heading to Pattaya’s beaches are encouraged to stay hydrated, monitor weather updates, and be prepared for quick-moving tropical downpours typical of Thailand’s early summer months.



































