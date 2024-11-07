Pattaya traffic police prepare for International Fireworks Festival, over 30,000 parking spaces set up for tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Pattaya gears up for various international festivals in November to boost tourism and the local economy, the city expects a surge in visitors. To manage the influx, Pattaya’s traffic police are making extensive preparations to ensure smooth operations during these events, including the International Fireworks Festival (Nov 29-30).









On November 5, Pol. Lt. Col. Phanupong Nimsuwan, the Traffic Police Commander of Pattaya City, outlined a four-step plan for traffic management. The first step includes reviewing road signs and directions to ensure proper guidance for drivers. The second step focuses on alcohol testing for drivers to prevent accidents related to drunk driving. The third measure involves strict enforcement of no-parking zones and preventing illegal U-turns to reduce congestion. Lastly, the traffic police will hold meetings with public transport service providers, such as songthaews (baht-bus) and motorcycle taxis, to ensure smooth travel for tourists.

In collaboration with various agencies, including the Pattaya City Municipality and Chonburi Transport Department, the police are also preparing for the upcoming New Year’s countdown celebrations and the “7 Dangerous Days” period. To further assist with traffic flow during the International Fireworks Festival, the city has arranged for ample parking spaces—capable of accommodating up to 30,000 vehicles—at several locations, including shopping malls. Additionally, public transportation will be promoted to reduce traffic congestion.











Pattaya officials also encourage tourists to use public transportation to ease traffic and ensure access to key event areas. If any cases of overcharging by public transport providers are reported, the police will take immediate action to address the issue. In case of emergencies, the police will coordinate with various forces to manage different zones and ensure efficient incident response.

Pattaya authorities are committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors during the busy festival season.





































