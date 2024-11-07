How would you react when you see a car parked on the sidewalk such as this one at South Pattaya intersection?

PATTAYA, Thailand – It’s a common scene on the streets of Pattaya—cars parked on sidewalks, blocking pedestrians, and causing inconvenience. Recently, an incident like this at the South Pattaya intersection has sparked a wave of reactions from the public, who have voiced their concerns about the lack of strict action from local authorities.









Many have questioned whether this is a case of disregard or simply a lack of awareness, but one thing is clear: the vehicle was parked with complete comfort, without regard for the pedestrians. As one observer humorously put it, “Sometimes, I just wish drivers would consider people walking on the sidewalk.”





So, what would you do if you were the guy in the striped shirt? Here are some options:

Many citizens voiced their options such as “I’d walk up on the car’s hood and climb over the roof to get to the other side.”

“Call the police and have the car towed to the station.”

“Open the car door and drive it away myself.”

“Bump into it and call the cops to settle the matter and claim damages for the inconvenience.”

Pattaya is a free-spirited city, but perhaps it’s time for everyone to show more consideration for pedestrians!





































