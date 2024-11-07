Stray dogs attack locals in Pattaya; authorities respond to complaints

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of Sukhumvit Pattaya Soi 15/3 raised concerns over a group of aggressive stray dogs that have been terrorizing the area on November 4. The dogs, which include a mother and her pups, were reportedly abandoned by their previous owner who moved away, leaving them behind.









Over 10 dogs have been involved in multiple attacks, injuring several people. One victim sought medical attention, incurring a medical bill of over 7,000 baht, while another person fell and fractured their collarbone while trying to escape.

The community has called on local authorities and the Pattaya City government to take action. In response, the Pattaya Complaints Center has acknowledged the issue and is working to coordinate with the Pattaya Public Health Department. A veterinary team will be dispatched to the area to capture the dogs and bring them to the Plutaluang Animal Shelter for spaying and care.





The shelter, run by the Pattaya municipality, has become a place where stray animals captured from various communities are taken for rehabilitation. The public is invited to support by donating food or adopting the animals. For more information, people can contact the Plutaluang Shelter or the Pattaya Contact Center at 1337, available 24/7.





































