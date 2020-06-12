Pattaya tourism attractions gear up for domestic visitors

Chonburi tourist attractions and hotels are gearing up to lure domestic visitors back to the Pattaya area.

Thitipat Siranattasrikul, president of the Chonburi Attractions Association, met June 8 with Pattaya tourism officials and representatives from hotel and tourism groups.







Together they are organizing the “Thai Teaw Thai Fair” to promote Chonburi tourist attractions and hotels with special rates for Thais and expats, as well as tourists still stranded in the country.

Although there are no specific dates, the project is the same campaign to encourage Thais to travel in Thailand that pops up every time Thailand faces sharp tourism drop-offs. The plan is to entice domestic tourists with discounts, and through hotels, theme parks, and restaurants offering promotional activities.











