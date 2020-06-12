Government mulls 3 new reservoirs to feed Pattaya

The government is considering building three new reservoirs in Chanthaburi to supply water to Pattaya and the Eastern Seaboard.

Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said June 10 that the EEC Office is conferring with the Provincial Water Authority and Royal Irrigation Department on the proposal, which would include systems to capture rainwater.

Pattaya is in the grips of the worst drought in a decade with the five reservoirs supplying raw water to the city at just 20 percent of capacity, even after a recent tropical storm sent nearly 1.9 billion cubic meters of water to the Mabprachan, Huay Chankok, Nong Klangdong, Huay Sapan and Huay Khunjit reservoirs.

Currently the PWA is rationing water with most of Pattaya on an odd-even-day allocation system for running tap water.

Another meeting is planned in the near future to iron out more details.











