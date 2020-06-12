Government mulls 3 new reservoirs to feed Pattaya

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
Mabprachan and Huay Chak Nok Reservoirs are down 20% water capacity.
The government is considering building three new reservoirs in Chanthaburi to supply water to Pattaya and the Eastern Seaboard.

Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said June 10 that the EEC Office is conferring with the Provincial Water Authority and Royal Irrigation Department on the proposal, which would include systems to capture rainwater.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome, who on the ECC Board, said there are plans in the works to build three new reservoirs to supply water to Pattaya, the ECC on the Eastern Seaboard.
Pattaya is in the grips of the worst drought in a decade with the five reservoirs supplying raw water to the city at just 20 percent of capacity, even after a recent tropical storm sent nearly 1.9 billion cubic meters of water to the Mabprachan, Huay Chankok, Nong Klangdong, Huay Sapan and Huay Khunjit reservoirs.

Currently the PWA is rationing water with most of Pattaya on an odd-even-day allocation system for running tap water.

Another meeting is planned in the near future to iron out more details.


