Thailand to send 100,000 workers overseas after lockdown easing

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Labor plans to send 100,000 Thai laborers back to work in foreign countries after the COVID-19 crisis subsides.

Labor Minister Chatu Mongol Sonakul revealed the plan when he welcomed members of a senate committee on Labor affairs at the Ministry compound on Thursday.

The senate committee members visited the Ministry to inspect its programmes to help workers affected by the pandemic.







Minister Chatu Mongol said the Ministry had compiled a report on Thai migrant workers forced out of work during the global pandemic.

The Ministry has so far provided compensations for 1.54 million workers.

The Labor Minister said the Ministry had drawn up a plan to find overseas jobs for 100,000 Thai workers after COVID-19 lockdown measures ended. (TNA)











