Pattaya toddler drowns while parents do Valentine’s photo shoot

A toddler drowned at a Pattaya pool villa while his parents engaged in a sexy Valentine’s Day photoshoot.

The unidentified mother was holding her unconscious 2-year-old when paramedics arrived at the Pratamnak Soi 4 villa Feb. 14. Medics performed CPR, but the boy died.



The tragedy was compounded after online keyboard warriors attacked the grieving parents for photos posted earlier in the day of their young children playing in the deep end of the pool without supervision while the parents drank and took sexy photos on the deck.

The attractive mother posted a variety of provocative pictures taken by her professional photographer husband. In the corner of one shot, one boy can been alone in the pool.

She also had posted photos of the three children, all under age five, swimming without life jackets or floats in the pool.































