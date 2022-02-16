Four tourists severely injured after falling from Pattaya’s Koh Larn bridge

Pattaya rushed to repair a wooden bridge on Koh Larn after a railing broke, causing several tourists to fall.

Four women were hurt Feb. 13 when, as they leaned back on a railing, it broke, sending them falling two meters to Sangwan Bridge. Three of the injuries were serious.



City workers repaired the railing and posted a caution sign on Feb. 14. They admitted the accidents were not the first.

The women suffered broken bones and head injuries, including one suffering a concussion. Three were sent to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya and the fourth to an unspecified hospital.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn gave each of the injured 5,000 baht in compensation.












































