Pattaya to test automated parking meters on Beach Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is set to modernize parking management with the introduction of automated parking meters along Beach Road. Following discussions by the Public Order and Security Committee, Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn announced plans for a trial installation to assess functionality and address fairness concerns.

The trial will cover the stretch from Dusit Thani Pattaya to Central Road and aims to accommodate around 90 vehicles. Initially, meters will be installed on the right side of Beach Road, with decisions for the left side pending further evaluation.







Deputy Mayor Wuthisak said, “The move towards automation is aimed at streamlining parking operations and reducing the need for manual fee collection. Data collected during the trial will inform future decisions on expanding the system across Pattaya. The initiative reflects Pattaya’s commitment to modernizing infrastructure and enhancing convenience for residents and tourists navigating the city’s busy streets.”































