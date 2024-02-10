Romanian dies in fatal fall at Pattaya hotel

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tragic incident unfolded at a seven-story hotel on Pattaya Beach Road Soi 5 on February 9, claiming the life of a foreign national who fell from a considerable height. The victim, identified as Mr. Petru Irimai, a 63-year-old Romanian national, was discovered on the ground without a shirt and wearing black shorts. His devastated wife was present, mourning the sudden loss.

Eyewitness Somjai Bendon, a 54-year-old housekeeper, recalled the distressing moment she heard a loud thud while cleaning near the pool area. She looked up to see Irimai desperately attempting to grasp the railing of the fourth floor to save himself, ultimately failing and falling to the ground.







Somjai promptly sought assistance and alerted authorities to the tragic incident. Police officers swiftly arrived at the scene to initiate a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Irimai’s fatal fall.

The heart-breaking event has left Irimai’s wife in deep sorrow and shock. Authorities are working to uncover further details surrounding the incident and extend support to the grieving family during this challenging time.































