Pattaya police probe viral video of foreign couple’s beach romp

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 1.25 minutes video showing a foreign couple engaging in a public display of affection on a Pattaya beach that went viral on social media has sparked outrage and criticism from netizens. The person who posted the video on his Facebook page on February 7 claimed to have obtained the clip from a Telegram group on February 6, posted by the group’s admin.

The video shows the couple, who appear to be Caucasian, kissing and fondling each other on a beach chair, while other tourists are seen walking by or sitting nearby. The couple seemed to be oblivious to their surroundings and the camera.







The video has since been shared widely on various platforms, attracting thousands of comments and reactions. Many users expressed their disgust and anger at the couple’s behavior, calling it inappropriate and disrespectful to Thai culture and laws.

Some users also questioned the authenticity and timing of the video, suggesting that it may have been staged or edited to create controversy. Others defended the couple, saying that they were just expressing their love and that Pattaya is known for its nightlife and entertainment.

The Pattaya Tourist Police launched an investigation into the matter on February 8, after receiving several complaints from the public. However, they faced difficulties in identifying and locating the couple, as there were no surveillance cameras covering the specific area where the incident took place.

According to Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensarn, the video was recorded at a beach near Soi 4 in Jomtien, where there are two lifeguard service tents from the Jomtien branch of the Pattaya Tourist Police. He said that the tents were moved to their current location over two months ago, indicating that the video may have been recorded more than two months ago.

He also said that the beach area was usually crowded until around 2 a.m. and then became less busy by 4 a.m. He assumed that the incident occurred during this period, when there were fewer witnesses and patrols.

Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong said that the police are still trying to track down the couple and the original source of the video, as well as the motive behind its distribution. He said that the couple could face charges of public indecency and obscenity, which carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a fine of 100,000 baht.

He also urged the public to refrain from sharing or spreading the video, as it could damage the image and reputation of Pattaya and Thailand as a tourist destination. He said that the police are working to ensure the safety and order of the city, and to prevent such incidents from happening again.
































