Pattaya to Host 61st Orient and Southeast Asian Lions Forum

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya, in collaboration with Lions Clubs International, will host the 61st Orient and Southeast Asian Lions Forum (OSEAL) from November 14 to 17 at the PEACH International Convention Center, Royal Cliff Beach Hotel. The annual event will welcome Lions Club members from 16 countries across the OSEAL region, including Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, China, the Philippines, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Guam, Mongolia, Brunei, Macau, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and Thailand.







The forum will provide a platform for members to network, exchange ideas, and build international relationships, while also celebrating traditions and cultures. Mayor Poramet Ngampichet expressed strong support for the event, stating, “Pattaya City is fully supporting the event and working with both private and public sectors to ensure the forum’s success. This initiative aligns with Pattaya’s “Better Pattaya” policy, which aims to continuously improve the quality of life for the city’s residents

Associate Professor Dr. Veera Ladnongkhun, the organizing chairman of the forum, highlighted the expected economic impact of the event. “The OSEAL Forum is anticipated to significantly stimulate the local economy by boosting the tourism, hospitality, transportation, and food industries. It will create jobs and generate income for Pattaya residents,” he said.



































