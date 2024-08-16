Pattaya hardware shops inspected after 3 deaths from poisonous cleaning fluid fumes

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the wake of a tragic incident in Chonburi where a mother and her two daughters died from caustic soda poisoning on August 12, 2024, Pattaya City Police have intensified their scrutiny of hazardous chemicals.

The Chonburi incident, which occurred at a police residence, involved a fatal chemical reaction when drain cleaner was mixed with caustic soda, producing toxic fumes. Lt. Col. (Female) Ananya, 60, Deputy Superintendent of Chonburi City Police, and her daughters, Jitrpisut, 34, and Pannika, 25, were found dead with symptoms of poisoning. Despite attempts by rescue workers and doctors to save them, they could not survive.







Following this incident, Pol. Lt. Col. Apinan Boonyarat, special operations officer of Pattaya City Police Station, led a team to inspect hardware and chemical supply stores in Pattaya on August 14. The inspections aimed to address safety concerns and ensure proper handling of hazardous chemicals.

At one store near Walking Street, inspectors reviewed a drain cleaner branded “Clearing,” packaged in a 500ml white bottle with a red cap, which was priced around 60-70 baht. The product displayed clear usage instructions and safety warnings. Suthep, the 67-year-old owner of Charoenphong Hardware, emphasized that his employees always provide customers with guidance on safe use, including keeping a bucket of water handy and avoiding mixing chemicals. He also cautioned against purchasing high-concentration caustic soda products online due to their heightened risk.

Another inspection at Pattaya Central Hardware revealed that the same brand of drain cleaner was sold there as well. Store owner Ms Chan highlighted that while the product is widely used by professionals, her staff ensures ordinary customers receive detailed safety instructions to prevent accidents.

This pre-emptive approach by Pattaya police seeks to prevent similar tragedies by reinforcing the importance of safety measures and proper handling of hazardous chemicals. The authorities continue to investigate the Chonburi case to determine whether the deaths were accidental or resulted from intentional actions. The final cause of death will be confirmed following the autopsy at Chonburi Hospital.



































