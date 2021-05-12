Pattaya to get only 2/3 of planned vaccine doses in June

Pattaya will receive 190,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine produced in Thailand during June, far short of the city’s original estimation of 300,000 shots.

Banglamung District Chief Wutisak Singhadecho chaired a May 11 meeting with Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and his top deputies to plan logistics for the launch of mass vaccinations.







The general public will get its first shots in June. Pattaya officials previously said the city would get 300,000 doses to distribute at a pace of 10,000 jabs a day, but Wutisak said only 190,000 doses of AstraZeneca, manufactured by Siam Bioscience Co. will arrive in June.

Wutisak said the goal still was to inoculate 10,000 people a day.

Pattaya will operate five vaccination centers. The primary location will be at the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium, staffed by doctors and nurses from Banglamung, Pattaya Memorial and Wat Yansangwararam hospitals.







Bangkok Hospital Pattaya and Pattaya Hospital each will do their own vaccinations while two other locations have yet to be decided.

Officials envision letting the public register both via the Pattaya Connect account on the Line messaging app and via the 1337 city call center. More details on registration will be released once the channels are finalized.

























