Pattaya rescuers donate 6 million baht in hospital equipment

Pattaya’s main paramedic organization donated a portable X-ray machine and other medical equipment to Banglamung Hospital.

Banglamung District Chief Wutisak Singhadecho and officials from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Foundation, along with followers of Luang Pu Buaket Pathumsiro, presented the equipment to hospital director Dr. Narongsak Eakwattanakul May 11 at the Sawang Boriboon headquarters.







In addition to the X-ray machine, the 6-million-baht donation included ten automatic blood pressure monitors and twenty high pressure oxygen machines.

Narongsak said the equipment will be used for both Banglamung Hospital and at a Covid-19 field hospital, eliminating the need to transport infected patients to the main hospital for a lung X-ray.







Banglamung Hospital currently is caring for 100 Covid-19 patients, 20 of whom are in critical condition. Another 200 patients with no or minimal symptoms are being housed at the Bella Express Hotel, which was converted into a “hospitel.”

Chonburi on Wednesday reported 57 new coronavirus cases, 21 of whom were in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya.



















