Pattaya administrators tackle public complaints

Pattaya’s top officials convened to clear the list of complaints received through the city’s call center hotline.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome met with wife Sukumol, Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh and department heads May 11 to review the litany of complaints, most dealing with public works and infrastructure.







Sonthaya assigned city engineers and sanitation workers to fix the problems within 24 hours.

The complaints also included gripes about people gathering on Pattaya Beach, eating and drinking. Sonthaya told advisors to coordinate with police to ensure no one was breaking protocols laid out by the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.





























