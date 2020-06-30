Pattaya to build sports park under Bali Hai bridge

Pattaya will spend 10 million baht to build a sports park under the Bali Hai flyover.

The city council approved the budget June 29, making use of urban dead space that recently had been taken over by homeless people.

Construction between the pier and Thappraya Road will begin Aug. 20 and take about a year to complete.







The park will have a basketball court, football pitch, aerobics area, and skateboarding bowl.

Mayoral advisor Wuttithorn Sangurai said the park would be a good diversion for youths to keep them away from drugs.

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad said the development fulfills a city hall promise to do something with the overpass area after South Pattaya residents complained about homeless people camping there.

Skateboarder Komsak “Jack Tattoo” Pumkratok praised the idea, saying he was introduced to skateboarding 20 years ago by a British friend and now teaches it to teenagers and kids.











