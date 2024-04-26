Immigration police raid nets 21 Myanmar nationals in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi Immigration Police conducted a raid on two rented rooms in Soi Khopai South Pattaya on April 24, following reports of suspicious activities by immigrant tenants. The operation resulted in the arrest of 21 Myanmar nationals, comprising 2 women and 19 men, who were found to lack passports and visas. They were transferred to the Pattaya Police Station for further processing.







A neighbouring tenant disclosed that the group of Myanmar nationals had been causing disturbances, including loud noises and rowdy behaviour throughout the night, prompting several complaints to the authorities. He expressed relief and satisfaction upon learning about the police intervention.

Somphote C, caretaker of one of the rooms, explained that he had recently assumed responsibility for managing the premises on behalf of the actual owner, who resides in Chonburi. Initially left unoccupied during the Covid-19 pandemic, the rooms were rented to the Myanmar nationals after they presented valid visas and passports at a monthly rate of 2,000 baht, with an upfront payment of 1,000 baht. However, concerns arose as more Myanmar nationals were invited by the initial tenants, leading to concerns about the increasing number of occupants.







Chonburi Immigration Inspector, Pol. Lt. Col. Veerachai Thinkamoot, initiated legal action against the homeowner for failing to report the accommodation of foreign nationals within 24 hours, as required by the Immigration Act. Furthermore, efforts were undertaken to ensure compliance with the law and facilitate the repatriation of the individuals to Myanmar.





































