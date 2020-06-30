Thailand seeks gender equality in government agencies

The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) has held a workshop on the establishment of a gender equality coordination center, to serve as a model organization promoting equality between men and women.







The MSDHS Permanent Secretary Porametee Vimolsiri, presiding over a workshop on the establishment of the gender equality coordination center, said the MSDHS has a mission to promote gender equality in government agencies, and has been working through several aspects of the mission to encourage the equality of men and women.





He said the MSDHS has encouraged all government departments to assign an executive responsible for gender equality promotion, train staff and employees on sexuality and gender equality, enhancing data collection work in organizations by storing customers gender data and personal identification data, improving organizational measures and an environment that encourages gender equality, and tasking all government agencies to make gender equality reports.

The Department of Women’s Affairs and Family Development’s Deputy Director General Vijita Rachatanantikul, said today the meeting was aimed at raising awareness of gender equality among MSDHS’ departments and agencies, making the agencies role models for government activities under other ministries on the promotion of gender equality. (NNT)











