Pattaya restaurateurs grapple with soaring costs, unable to adjust menu prices

PATTAYA, Thailand – Restaurateurs in the Pattaya area are raising alarm over the significant surge in prices of essential ingredients, such as pork, vegetables, and eggs, prompting urgent calls for government intervention to mitigate the impact on businesses and consumers alike.

On April 24, voices of concern emerged from restaurant owners like Ms. Pakjira Apisitpaiboon, the owner of Kaprao Land Pattaya, who highlighted the mounting challenges in sourcing quality ingredients amidst the relentless price hikes. Despite grappling with increased procurement costs, establishments like hers have refrained from adjusting menu prices, apprehensive of potential customer backlash. Ms. Pakjira stressed the necessity for government oversight to stabilize prices and alleviate the burden on the public.







Similarly, Mr. Wanchana Sriwichian, manager of Bua Klang Jai, shed light on the strain faced by businesses due to escalating ingredient costs. While upholding food quality remains paramount, the inability to adjust menu prices poses significant financial hurdles for restaurants. Mr. Wanchana echoed the call for governmental intervention to regulate ingredient prices, advocating for pre-emptive measures to curb further escalation.







The impassioned plea from Pattaya’s restaurant community underscores the pressing need for swift government action to address the economic fallout of soaring ingredient prices. With businesses striving to uphold standards while ensuring affordability for consumers, timely intervention is imperative to safeguard both the livelihoods of restaurateurs and the interests of patrons.





































